26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ben Reid, right, the outgoing commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, passes the unit colors to Col. Michael Stansberry, the incoming commanding officer, during the 26th MEU change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. A change of command ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)