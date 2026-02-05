26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kyle Lattanzi, the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit adjutant, narrates during the 26th MEU change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. The ceremony honored Col. Ben Reid, outgoing commander, as he relinquished command to Col. Michael Stansberry, incoming commander. A change of command ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)