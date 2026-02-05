(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry [Image 4 of 9]

    26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Stansberry, the incoming commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, listens to remarks from the reviewing officer during the 26th MEU change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. The ceremony honored Col. Ben Reid, outgoing commander, as he relinquished command to Stansberry. A change of command ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9509027
    VIRIN: 260205-M-MB805-1125
    Resolution: 5451x3634
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

