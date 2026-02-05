U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force Group Captain Warawoot Krasaetanont, Exercise Director, and U.S. Air Force Colonel Nathan Masunaga, Washington Air National Guard Head of Delegation shake hands after signing the official minutes from the Enduring Partners 2026 Initial Planning Conference on January 29, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)