U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Touchsada Jan On works with her Royal Thai Air Force counterpart during an Initial Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 on January 26, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)