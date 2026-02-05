U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force and Guardsmen from Washington, Oklahoma and New Jersey, pose for a group photo at the end of the Initial Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 on January 29, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)