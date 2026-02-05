(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

    U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026

    CHIANG MAI, THAILAND

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Touchsada Jan On works with her Royal Thai Air Force counterpart during an Initial Planning Conference for Enduring Partners 2026 on January 26, 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Enduring Partners is an exchange that builds joint readiness by integrating U.S. and Thai forces in mission areas including ground-controlled interception, cyber, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, tactical air control party, and space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9508262
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-XJ318-1017
    Resolution: 3024x2160
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: CHIANG MAI, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Guardsmen and RTAF Prepare for Enduring Partners 2026 [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

