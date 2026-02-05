(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. - Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, awards the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Alexander Romelus onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during an official ship visit, Feb. 3, 2026. Rear Adm. Cahill recognized the accomplishments of Nitze&#39;s Sailors, toured upgraded ship spaces and spoke with leadership about Nitze&#39;s mission readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9508274
    VIRIN: 260203-N-BT677-2027
    Resolution: 3747x3011
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze
    Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze
    Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze
    Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS NITZE
    DDG 94
    SURFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery