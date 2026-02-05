Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. - Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, arrives onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during an official ship visit, Feb. 3, 2026. Rear Adm. Cahill recognized the accomplishments of Nitze's Sailors, toured upgraded ship spaces and spoke with leadership about Nitze's mission readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)