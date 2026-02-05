NORFOLK, Va. - Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, arrives onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during an official ship visit, Feb. 3, 2026. Rear Adm. Cahill recognized the accomplishments of Nitze's Sailors, toured upgraded ship spaces and spoke with leadership about Nitze's mission readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9508269
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-BT677-2006
|Resolution:
|4247x2609
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.