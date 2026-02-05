Rear Adm. Cahill Visits USS Nitze

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic awards the Navy and Marice Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 1st Class Ashley Klingaman aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile-destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) during an official ship visit Feb. 03, 2026. Rear Adm. Cahill recognized the accomplishments of Nitze's Sailors, toured upgraded ship facilities and spoke with leadership about Nitze's near-future mission readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
