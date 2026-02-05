250203-N-PY009-1019 YIGO, Guam (February 3, 2025) Steelworker 3rd Class Aubrey Ybarra, left, and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Ian Hopper, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, fill and smooth over a crater during an airfield damage repair exercise in Yigo, Guam, February 3, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9508061
|VIRIN:
|250203-N-PY009-1019
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|489.29 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 22 of 22], by ENS Rafael Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.