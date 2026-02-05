NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-PY009-1013 SANTA RITA, Guam (February 3, 2026) Builder 3rd Class Cayden Lambert, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, inventories construction material on Naval Base Guam, February 3, 2026. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)