    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 4 of 22]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Ensign Rafael Yu 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    250203-N-PY009-1018 YIGO, Guam (February 3, 2025) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Izayah Washington, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, mixes concrete for an airfield damage repair exercise in Yigo, Guam, February 3, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 11:16
    Photo ID: 9508059
    VIRIN: 250203-N-PY009-1018
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 583.99 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 22 of 22], by ENS Rafael Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 133
    Seabees
    NMCB

