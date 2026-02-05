NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250203-N-PY009-1018 YIGO, Guam (February 3, 2025) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Izayah Washington, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, mixes concrete for an airfield damage repair exercise in Yigo, Guam, February 3, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)