NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-PY009-1004 BARRIGADA, Guam (February 3, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, install a silt fence on a construction project in Barrigada Guam, February 3, 2026. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)