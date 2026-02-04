Senior U.S. Leaders Meet with Mauritius Leadership During Cutlass Express 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kelly Ward, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander, Task Force 66 (CTF-66); Director, Strategic Effects, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander, speaks to international participants at the National Coast Guard Training School in Mauritius during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/ RELEASED).