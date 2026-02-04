Senior U.S. Leaders Meet with Mauritius Leadership During Cutlass Express 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, (center), and Rear Adm. Kelly Ward, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander, Task Force 66 (CTF-66); Director, Strategic Effects, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander, (right), meet with Mrs. Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, G.O.S.K., Secretary for Home Affairs, Defence and Home Affairs Division, Prime Minister's Office and Grand Officer of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (G.O.S.K.), during an office call for Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/ RELEASED).