    Senior U.S. Leaders Meet with Mauritius Leadership During Cutlass Express 2026 [Image 3 of 9]

    Senior U.S. Leaders Meet with Mauritius Leadership During Cutlass Express 2026

    PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, presents Capt. C.G. Binoop, Commandant of the National Coast Guard (NCG) of Mauritius with a gift of appreciation and hospitality after an office call during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/ RELEASED).

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9507591
    VIRIN: 260204-N-OS043-1107
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: PORT LOUIS, MU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior U.S. Leaders Meet with Mauritius Leadership During Cutlass Express 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutlass Express 2026

