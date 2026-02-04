Senior U.S. Leaders Meet with Mauritius Leadership During Cutlass Express 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command, presents Capt. C.G. Binoop, Commandant of the National Coast Guard (NCG) of Mauritius with a gift of appreciation and hospitality after an office call during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/ RELEASED).