Bravo Company MCMAP

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion executes a vertical butt stroke during an instructional period on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)