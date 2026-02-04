A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion executes a vertical butt stroke during an instructional period on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
This work, Bravo Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.