Bravo Company MCMAP

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Derick Jace, a martial arts instructor with Tango Company, Support Battalion, directs recruits during an instruction period on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)