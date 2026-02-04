U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Derick Jace, a martial arts instructor with Tango Company, Support Battalion, directs recruits during an instruction period on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|02.04.2026
|02.04.2026 14:59
|9506846
|260204-M-LW008-1194
|4980x3360
|2.52 MB
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
This work, Bravo Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.