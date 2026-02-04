Bravo Company MCMAP

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, form up for warm ups on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9506842
|VIRIN:
|260204-M-LW008-1189
|Resolution:
|6215x3579
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
