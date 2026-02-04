(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo Company MCMAP [Image 2 of 7]

    Bravo Company MCMAP

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Thomas Brugger, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment directs recruits in rifle retainment during an instructional period on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9506831
    VIRIN: 260204-M-LW008-1055
    Resolution: 5573x3347
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCMAP
    Bravo Co.
    USMCNews
    Recruits
    Spirit and Discipline

