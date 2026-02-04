Bravo Company MCMAP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Thomas Brugger, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment directs recruits in rifle retainment during an instructional period on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through the mastering of basic assault and defense techniques, fostering a warrior ethos as they earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)