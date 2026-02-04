Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-EG735-2060, NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026) Ensign Parker Rathman, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks to Midshipmen during a tour of the ship’s bridge, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)