(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260203-N-EG735-2060, NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026) Ensign Parker Rathman, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks to Midshipmen during a tour of the ship’s bridge, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9506634
    VIRIN: 260203-N-EG735-2060
    Resolution: 5504x3669
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition Onload
    Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition Onload
    Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen
    Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery