Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen

260203-N-EG735-2060, NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026) Ensign Parker Rathman, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks to Midshipmen during a tour of the ship’s bridge, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
