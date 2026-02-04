Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition Onload

260203-N-EG735-1083, NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026), Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Demarcus Watson, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), directs Sailors during an ammunition onload, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9506628
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-EG735-1083
|Resolution:
|3807x5711
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
