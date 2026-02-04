Kearsarge Conducts Tour For Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-EG735-2044, NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026) Command Master Chief Chuck Horgan, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks to Midshipmen in the ward room, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)