Kearsarge Conducts Ammunition Onload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-EG735-1063, NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 3, 2026), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Steven Sawyer, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), transports ammunition during an ammunition onload, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)