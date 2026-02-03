Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recent initiative by Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM (AHCSC) and U.S. Army Garrison Miami is preparing Department of Army Security Guards (DASG), service members, families, and civilian employees with the knowledge and tools to save lives. Bleeding control kits, easily identifiable and readily accessible, have been strategically placed throughout – co-located with all CPR and AED devices around the installation. Each kit contains essential supplies like tourniquets, gauze, gloves, shears, and clear, concise instructions.