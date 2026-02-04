Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives

Photo By Kathryn Haire | A recent initiative by Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM (AHCSC) and U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Haire | A recent initiative by Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM (AHCSC) and U.S. Army Garrison Miami is preparing Department of Army Security Guards (DASG), service members, families, and civilian employees with the knowledge and tools to save lives. Thirty-five DASG were trained in October 2025 on how to identify uncontrolled bleeding, apply direct pressure, pack wounds, and properly use tourniquets. see less | View Image Page

A recent initiative by Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM (AHCSC) and U.S. Army Garrison Miami is preparing Department of Army Security Guards (DASG), service members, families, and civilian employees with the knowledge and tools to save lives. The ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign aims to equip the entire community with the skills necessary to control bleeding in emergency situations, transforming everyday individuals into potential first responders.



Following recent real-world events, “The AHCSC took action to enhance individual medical awareness and preparedness. Recognizing that uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death after traumatic injury, AHCSC implemented the ‘Stop the Bleed’program across the U. S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) installation and expanded training to all personnel assigned to the Southern Florida region” said Lieutenant Colonel Andrew J. Galdi, clinic commander. In collaboration with the Miami garrison, nine ‘Stop the Bleed’ cabinets were purchased and installed throughout the SOUTHCOM footprint. Members of the AHCSC team were trained via a virtual class and now boast 10 certified instructors.



This training is especially vital for the DASG, who are the first line of defense for the installation. Thirty-five security guards were trained in October 2025 on how to identify uncontrolled bleeding, apply direct pressure, pack wounds, and properly use tourniquets.



"In an emergency, seconds count," said Peter Kleen, Directorate of Emergency Services Chief. "This initiative provides our personnel with the essential tools and confidence to manage a traumatic injury effectively, ensuring we are doing everything possible to protect our community before Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is even on site."



However, the program extends beyond classroom instruction. Bleeding control kits, easily identifiable and readily accessible, have been strategically placed throughout – co-located with all CPR and AED devices around the installation. Each kit contains essential supplies like tourniquets, gauze, gloves, shears, and clear, concise instructions.



“The program’s objective is to strengthen trauma response knowledge and build individual medical readiness, ensuring personnel are prepared to act decisively in emergencies where seconds can save lives,” stated Galdi. The ‘Stop the Bleed’ initiative is more than just a training program; it’s a commitment to the safety and well-being of the entire community. Galdi added, “The next phase of the initiative will focus on collaboration with local EMS and community members to strengthen partnerships and share lifesaving medical knowledge.”