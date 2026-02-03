Bleeding control kits, easily identifiable and readily accessible, have been strategically placed throughout the U. S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) installation – co-located with all CPR and AED devices around the installation. Each kit contains essential supplies like tourniquets, gauze, gloves, shears, and clear, concise instructions.
Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives
