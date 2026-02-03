(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives [Image 1 of 3]

    Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    A recent initiative by Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM (AHCSC) and U.S. Army Garrison Miami is preparing Department of Army Security Guards (DASG), service members, families, and civilian employees with the knowledge and tools to save lives. Thirty-five DASG were trained in October 2025 on how to identify uncontrolled bleeding, apply direct pressure, pack wounds, and properly use tourniquets.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

