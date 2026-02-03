Initiative Empowers Community to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recent initiative by Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM (AHCSC) and U.S. Army Garrison Miami is preparing Department of Army Security Guards (DASG), service members, families, and civilian employees with the knowledge and tools to save lives. Thirty-five DASG were trained in October 2025 on how to identify uncontrolled bleeding, apply direct pressure, pack wounds, and properly use tourniquets.