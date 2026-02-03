Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Emmanuel Franco, an ammunition team chief assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, inputs firing information into an Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) during a live-fire exercise supporting Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. ATAK served as a key Next Generation Command and Control tool, enabling real-time situational awareness and integration of mobile command nodes with artillery capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon)