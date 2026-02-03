(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, prepare to fire an M777 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. The exercise helped demonstrate how units assigned to the Ivy Division are able to utilize Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems like the Artillery Execution Suite (AXS) to enhance communication, synchronization, and decision-making for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ngc2

