Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise

Spc. Emmanuel Franco, an ammunition team chief assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, uses a Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) during a live-fire exercise supporting Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. ATAK served as a key Next Generation Command and Control tool, enabling real-time situational awareness and integration of mobile command nodes with artillery capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon)
Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 18:01
Photo ID:
|9505435
VIRIN:
|260203-A-TM229-1422
Resolution:
|4451x6676
Size:
|6.39 MB
Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
