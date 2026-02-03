(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Emmanuel Franco, an ammunition team chief assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, uses a Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) during a live-fire exercise supporting Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. ATAK served as a key Next Generation Command and Control tool, enabling real-time situational awareness and integration of mobile command nodes with artillery capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9505435
    VIRIN: 260203-A-TM229-1422
    Resolution: 4451x6676
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    #TIC
    #ngc2
    4TH Infantry Division
    Ivy Sting 4

