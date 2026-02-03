Ivy Sting 4: Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Trevor Harris, a cannon crewmember assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, calibrates an M777 Howitzer before a live-fire exercise during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 3, 2026. The exercise helped demonstrate how units assigned to the Ivy Division are able to utilize Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems like the Artillery Execution Suite (AXS) to enhance communication, synchronization, and decision-making for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Brandon)