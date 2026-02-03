USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Renata Russell provides remarks during the 2025 Air Force Cadet of the Year Ceremony at the Pentagon, Jan. 30, 2026. Russell, now an undergraduate cyber warfare training student at the 333rd Training Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, was the top cadet among graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Officer Training School, and Reserve Officer Training Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright)