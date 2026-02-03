Mark Dunkerley, a Royal Air Squadron representative, presents 2nd Lt. Renata Russell with the Cadet of the Year medallion at the Pentagon, Jan. 30, 2026. The Cadet of the Year award is sponsored by the Royal Air Squadron, a private organization comprised of British citizens who are aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|01.30.2026
|02.03.2026 10:24
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
This work, USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.