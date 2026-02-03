(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year [Image 3 of 4]

    USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Mark Dunkerley, a Royal Air Squadron representative, presents 2nd Lt. Renata Russell with the Cadet of the Year medallion at the Pentagon, Jan. 30, 2026. The Cadet of the Year award is sponsored by the Royal Air Squadron, a private organization comprised of British citizens who are aviation enthusiasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9504786
    VIRIN: 260130-F-DQ193-4003
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 641.42 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Cadet of the Year
    USAFA
    CSAF

