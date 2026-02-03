Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach presents 2nd Lt. Renata Russell with the 2025 Cadet of the Year award at the Pentagon, Jan. 30, 2026. The Cadet of the Year award is sponsored by the Royal Air Squadron, a private organization comprised of British citizens who are aviation enthusiasts. The honor pays tribute to the United States military for supporting the United Kingdom and the close ties between the United States Air Force and the Royal Air Force throughout the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9504785
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-DQ193-4002
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|647.67 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.