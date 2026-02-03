USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach presents 2nd Lt. Renata Russell with the 2025 Cadet of the Year award at the Pentagon, Jan. 30, 2026. The Cadet of the Year award is sponsored by the Royal Air Squadron, a private organization comprised of British citizens who are aviation enthusiasts. The honor pays tribute to the United States military for supporting the United Kingdom and the close ties between the United States Air Force and the Royal Air Force throughout the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright)