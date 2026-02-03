USAFA graduate named Cadet of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach returns the salute of 2nd Lt. Renata Russell at the Pentagon, Jan. 30, 2026. Russell, a U.S. Air Force Academy Graduate, was presented the Cadet of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stuart Bright)