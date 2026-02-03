(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st FW recognizes local heroes [Image 3 of 4]

    31st FW recognizes local heroes

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Andrea Santin, Mattia Celant and Antonio Del Fiol, mayor of Polcenigo, pose for a photo during a recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. Celant and Santin were formally recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Del Fiol for their bravery on Sept. 27, 2025, when they saved five Airmen assigned to the 31st FW from their crashed vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 09:59
    Photo ID: 9504780
    VIRIN: 260126-F-NR948-9529
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 31st FW recognizes local heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31FW, AvianoAB, USAFE, Italy, partnerships, ServiceBeforeSelf

