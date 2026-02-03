31st FW recognizes local heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Mattia Celant and Andrea Santin, alongside family and friends, attend a recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. Celant and Santin pulled five injured U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing from their crashed vehicle moments before it caught fire, saving the lives of each individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)