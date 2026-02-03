(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st FW recognizes local heroes

    31st FW recognizes local heroes

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From right, Mattia Celant and Andrea Santin, alongside family and friends, attend a recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. Celant and Santin pulled five injured U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing from their crashed vehicle moments before it caught fire, saving the lives of each individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31FW, AvianoAB, USAFE, Italy, partnerships, ServiceBeforeSelf

