31st FW recognizes local heroes

From left, Mattia Celant and Andrea Santin, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, during a recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. Celant and Santin pulled five injured U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing from their crashed vehicle moments before it caught fire, saving the lives of each individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)