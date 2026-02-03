31st FW recognizes local heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Antonio Del Fiol, mayor of Polcenigo, reads a plaque awarded to Mattia Celant and Andrea Santin during a recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. Celant and Santin were formally recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Del Fiol for their bravery on Sept. 27, 2025, when they saved five Airmen assigned to the 31st FW from their crashed vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)