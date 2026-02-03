(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony

    JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew DelNagro 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    251211-N-WM182-8525 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musicians Second Class Sean Eberlin and Ralph Musni, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receive their second class insignia during their pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    This work, U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony

