U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony

251211-N-WM182-1356 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musicians Second Class Sean Eberlin and Ralph Musni , assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receive their second class insignia during their pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

Date Taken: 02.02.2026 Date Posted: 02.02.2026 Location: JP