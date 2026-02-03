251211-N-WM182-6817 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musicians Second Class Sean Eberlin and Ralph Musni, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receive their second class insignia during their pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9504417
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-CV007-6817
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|271.09 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony
No keywords found.