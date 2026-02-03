U.S. Seventh Fleet Band Second Class Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251211-N-WM182-1431 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (December 11th, 2025) Musicians Second Class Sean Eberlin and Ralph Musni, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, receive their second class insignia during their pinning ceremony at the Fleet Theater, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)