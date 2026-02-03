From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Russ Brown, director of operations at Grey Raven Group, left, points out to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link and Command Sgt. Maj. Sherri Turner, how Iveco Defense Vehicles’ Viking unmanned ground vehicle’s capabilities are being used Aug. 12, 2025, during Exercise Northern Strike 25 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Link, commanding general, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command and Turner, senior enlisted leader, 75th USARIC, attended NS25 to observe opportunities where the Army Reserve can provide their expertise with innovative support during Exercise Northern Strike 26 in August 2026. (US Army Photo by Capt. Lauren Pascale)