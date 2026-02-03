From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Michelle Link listens to David Hubler, director of Army partnerships with Firestorm Labs, discuss the Tempest, the company’s flagship Group 2/3 modular unmanned aerial system Aug. 12, 2025, during Exercise Northern Strike 25 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Link, commanding general, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, and some of her senior staff attended NS25 to observe opportunities where the Army Reserve can provide their expertise with innovative support during Exercise Northern Strike 26 in August 2026. (US Army Photo by Capt. Lauren Pascale)