From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact

Pfc. Kayla Potvin, allied trades specialist, Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, center, describes the ease of assembly for the components of the modular unmanned aerial system to Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, Aug. 12, 2025, during Exercise Northern Strike 25 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Link and some of her senior staff attended NS25 to observe opportunities where the Army Reserve can provide expertise with innovative support during Exercise Northern Strike 26 in August 2026. (US Army photo by Capt. Lauren Pascale)