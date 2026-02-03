(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact [Image 4 of 4]

    From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Charles An 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    Pfc. Kayla Potvin, allied trades specialist, Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, demonstrates the ease of printing a wrench Aug. 12, 2025, during Exercise Northern Strike 25 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, and some of her senior staff observed Povin’s demonstration. Link and some of her senior staff attended NS25 to observe opportunities where the Army Reserve can provide their expertise with innovative support during Exercise Northern Strike 26 in August 2026. (US Army Photo by Capt. Lauren Pascale)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 22:13
    Photo ID: 9504369
    VIRIN: 250813-A-ZP772-3046
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Charles An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

