From Manned Breach to Robotic Maneuver: How the Army Reserve Advances Transformation in Contact

Pfc. Kayla Potvin, allied trades specialist, Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, demonstrates the ease of printing a wrench Aug. 12, 2025, during Exercise Northern Strike 25 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Maj. Gen. Michelle Link, commanding general, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, and some of her senior staff observed Povin’s demonstration. Link and some of her senior staff attended NS25 to observe opportunities where the Army Reserve can provide their expertise with innovative support during Exercise Northern Strike 26 in August 2026. (US Army Photo by Capt. Lauren Pascale)