AAS Relief and Appointment

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Fausto Cabrera, the outgoing senior enlisted leader for the Assault Amphibian Center of Excellence, Col. Lynn Berendsen, the commanding officer of Assault Amphibian School, Sgt. Maj. Robert L. Leatherman, the incoming senior enlisted leader for AAS, salute a pass-in-review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Cabrera relinquished his role as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to Leatherman. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority and accountability from the outgoing battalion senior enlisted leader to the incoming battalion senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)